BRIEF-Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries board recommends FY dividend
* Board recommends cash dividend of 16 percent and stock dividend of 3 percent for year 2016 Source:(http://bit.ly/2nnXbfZ)
April 14 Thrombogenics Nv
* Notes recent media speculation regarding its strategic review.
* Is currently exploring strategic options for company, to allow it to realize significant commercial potential of jetrea(r) in us
* The strategic review is at a preliminary stage
* Company does not intend to comment further on market speculation unless and until it otherwise deems further disclosure is appropriate or required.
DUBAI, March 19 United Arab Emirates-based Aster DM Healthcare is in discussions with its banks to change some terms of a syndicated loan to counter difficult business conditions including delays to payments it is owed, sources familiar with the matter said.
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 310,234 dinars versus 1.5 million dinars year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2mWqi7t)