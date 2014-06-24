June 24 ThromboGenics NV -
* Provides update on strategic review process
* Company to remain independent
* CFO and board member Chris Buyse to resign
* Company will provide a further update at time of its 2014
half year reporting on August 28
* Following an assessment of various strategic options
including a sale of entire company, board of directors of
ThromboGenics has decided to continue as a stand-alone company
* Chris Buyse, chief financial officer and board member of
ThromboGenics, will resign effective June 30, 2014
* As of July 1, Luc Philips, former CFO of KBC Group, will
take on the role of interim-CFO
* Has decided to continue as a stand-alone co; pursue
discussions for a potential partnership for commercialization of
Jetrea in the US
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: