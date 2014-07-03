July 3 Thrombogenics Nv

* Thrombogenics' jetrea gains approval in singapore

* Jetrea(r) (ocriplasmin) has been approved in singapore for treatment of adults with vitreomacular traction (vmt), including when associated with macular hole of diameter less than or equal to 400 microns

* Singapore is second country in asia to grant jetrea(r) approval, following malaysia in april

* Thrombogenics' partner alcon, which is commercializing jetrea(r) outside us, will be responsible for launch of drug in singapore