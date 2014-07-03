BRIEF-TaiwanJ Pharmaceuticals to pay no div for 2016
March 15 TaiwanJ Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay no div for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/kMoKB2 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
July 3 Thrombogenics Nv
* Thrombogenics' jetrea gains approval in singapore
* Jetrea(r) (ocriplasmin) has been approved in singapore for treatment of adults with vitreomacular traction (vmt), including when associated with macular hole of diameter less than or equal to 400 microns
* Singapore is second country in asia to grant jetrea(r) approval, following malaysia in april
* Thrombogenics' partner alcon, which is commercializing jetrea(r) outside us, will be responsible for launch of drug in singapore Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1mNQh7I Further company coverage:
* Says its shares to halt trade on March 16 pending share private placement plan
* AgioFunds acquire 8.92 percent stake in the company on March 10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)