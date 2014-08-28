BRIEF-UnitedHealth announces extension of exchange offer to acquire Surgical Care Affiliates
* Unitedhealth group announces extension of exchange offer to acquire surgical care affiliates, inc.
Aug 28 Thrombogenics Nv :
* Revenues of 7.1 million in the first half of 2014, compared with 102.7 million in the same period in 2013
* H1 gross profit of 6.6 million
* Net loss of 23.9 million in the first six months of 2014, against 54.6 million net profit in the first six months of 2013
* Ceo says longer term target is to achieve overall revenues of 100 million by 2019 Source text: (bit.ly/XVEmAK) Further company coverage:
* Ceo milton johnson's fy 2016 total compensation $21.3 million versus $17.8 million in fy 2015 - sec filing
March 17 Amgen Inc sells its cholesterol-lowering drug Repatha at a discount of about 30 percent to its U.S. list price of $14,000 a year, but the largest pharmacy benefit managers say they want lower prices after new data suggested more patients should be treated with the drug.