Aug 28 Thrombogenics Nv :

* Revenues of 7.1 million in the first half of 2014, compared with 102.7 million in the same period in 2013

* H1 gross profit of 6.6 million

* Net loss of 23.9 million in the first six months of 2014, against 54.6 million net profit in the first six months of 2013

* Ceo says longer term target is to achieve overall revenues of 100 million by 2019