Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
Jan 7 Thrombogenics NV
* Thrombogenics appoints Dominique Vanfleteren as new chief financial officer
* Announce appointment of Dominique Vanfleteren as its new chief financial officer (CFO) with immediate effect
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc.