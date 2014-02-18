LONDON Feb 18 Dubai-based satellite
communications company Thuraya is looking for partners to
continue its expansion after its strategy of targeting the
mobile phone sector helped to boost revenue by 15 percent last
year, it said on Tuesday.
The company has two geostationary satellites, the first
covering the Middle East, Africa and parts of Europe and a
second serving Asia, but its lack of a full service for maritime
customers, the biggest satellite users, meant it struggled to
grow between 2007 and 2010.
Chief Executive Samer Halawi said he had transformed the
group's fortunes by targeting the mobile phone sector and he is
now looking for investors to fund new satellites.
"We have pioneered the concept of 'bring your own device' to
the satellite world," he said in an interview in London. "People
need devices that are simple to use and are appealing, and they
want to use their own devices as an interface."
The company has developed a cradle for an Apple
iPhone or Samsung Galaxy smartphone that can switch
from mobile to satellite coverage, with all billing and contract
plans handled by the mobile operator. Satellite calls on such
plans typically cost about $1.50 a minute, Halawi said, which
competes well against roaming charges.
The devices are used by people who need 100 percent
coverage, even in emergencies such as power failures.
Thuraya has signed deals with Japanese mobile operator
SoftBank Mobile and SMART Communications in the
Philippines, Halawi said, adding that more will follow.
He said that Thuraya, whose shareholders include telecoms
group Etisalat, is also working with partners to provide a wider
maritime service to the shipping industry.
Revenue for the company, which competes with Inmarsat
, Iridium Communications and Globalstar Inc
, grew 15 percent to $122 million last year and its
core earnings rose 29 percent to $36 million.
"We are looking for partners for the next generation of
capability," Halawi said, adding that he has been talking to
financial institutions and technology companies as well as
looking at tapping debt markets.