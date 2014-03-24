ZURICH, March 24 Swiss regional bank Thurgauer
Kantonalbank has set the price range for its initial public
offering (IPO) at 64-74 Swiss francs per share and expects to
list on the SIX Swiss Exchange on April 7, the bank said on
Monday.
Thurgauer will issue as many as 2.175 million new
participation certificates without voting rights with an
overallotment option of 325,000 shares, it said in a statement.
The expected offer price values the listed share capital at
160-185 million Swiss francs ($181-209 million) if the
overallotment option is fully exercised. The offer period runs
from March 24 to April 4, the bank said.
The proceeds of the placement will go to the canton of
Thurgau, which will continue to control the bank after the IPO.
Zuercher Kantonalbank is the lead manager.
($1 = 0.8838 Swiss Francs)
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by David Goodman)