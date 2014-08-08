Aug 8 Thurgauer Kantonalbank : * Says H1 profit of 58.2 million chf (+17.5 percent) * Says result in H2 expected to be more moderate than in the first semester * Sees 2014 net profit slightly over that of the previous year * Says H1 interest income up by 5.2 million chf (+4,8 percent) to 112.8 million chf * Says H1 capital ratio 17.2 percent * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage