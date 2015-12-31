A man looks at a screen across the road displaying the Sensex on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files

MUMBAI Diagnostic company Thyrocare Technologies Ltd said on Thursday it had filed draft red herring prospectus with the country's market regulator for an initial public offering (IPO) of 10.7 million shares.

Thyrocare said it plans to list on both the BSE and NSE exchanges. JM Financial, Edelweiss Financial, ICICI Securities are lead managers for the issue.

Reuters reported in February Thyrocare was planning to raise $85 million to $100 million through a stock market listing, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

