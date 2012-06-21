* Posco wants return to yearly iron ore pricing system
* Korean steelmaker considers buying into Brazil plant
* CEO says not in talks with Vale about participation
* Posco also eyeing stake in Thyssen's Alabama mill
By Gustavo Bonato and Leila Coimbra
SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO, June 21 South Korea's
Posco and other steel mills want to return to annual
benchmark contracts with iron ore miners, Posco's chief
executive said on Thursday, only a few years after the industry
ditched the age-old system.
The comment by Chung Joon-yang, head of one of the world's
leading steelmakers, exposes the sector's fragility amid weak
demand but it also comes only a short while after steelmaker
pressure ended the very system they now want to reinstate.
The chief executive of the world's largest iron ore miner
Vale, Murilo Ferreira, said the company was prepared
to negotiate with customers over their preferred price-setting
system but would not allow switching back and forth at will.
"Whatever customers consider most appropriate, we will do
it. What we can't have is opting for one price mechanism and
changing again two months later. Not this," Ferreira said during
an event at the Rio+20 conference on sustainable development.
The 2008 financial crisis caused the global steel sector,
led by Chinese mills, to jump ship on the annual contract system
to take advantage of falling spot market prices for iron ore.
Brazil's Vale followed its Australian rivals Rio
Tinto and BHP Billiton to price iron ore on a
quarterly and eventually monthly or spot market system.
But Chung said steelmakers needed the stability that the
former system provided, enabling companies to predict costs more
accurately.
"We hope Vale and others will go back to the old system (of
annual pricing)," Chung said at an event in Sao Paulo on
Thursday.
"That way (steel) companies are more stable. Other steel
companies want to go back to the old system," he said, without
specifying which ones.
The move could hurt Vale if it locked in prices with mills
now, only for them to subsequently start climbing if a pick-up
in the economy of key customers like China pushes up demand for
the steel ingredient.
U.S. steelmaker RG Steel LLC filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
protection on May 31, however, citing deteriorating market
conditions, underscoring the vulnerable state of the industry.
The spot price for benchmark 62 percent-grade iron ore
delivered in China .IO62-CNI=SI is currently $137.40.
THYSSENKRUPP'S CSA
Separately, Chung said Posco was studying the possibility of
buying a stake in ThyssenKrupp AG's CSA steel slab
mill in Rio de Janeiro.
"We just received information on CSA, operated by Thyssen in
Brazil, and we are reviewing it internally," Chung said in Sao
Paulo. "I'm not in a position to say yes or no (about a stake
acquisition) but we are definitely analyzing it at the moment."
News reports surfaced over the past weeks that Posco and
Brazilian miner Vale, which holds a 27 percent stake
in CSA, were considering buying out Thyssen's stake in the mill.
Vale has said it is not interested in taking a controlling
stake in steel mills but did not rule out potentially increasing
its holding in CSA. Vale says it is cautious about raising its
profile in steelmaking as it does not turn into a competitor
with its own customers for iron ore supplies.
Chung said Posco has not been in talks with Vale
over a possible participation in CSA. He also said Posco was
studying a possible stake in Thyssen's Alabama steel plant.
Shares in Vale traded on Sao Paulo's BM&F stock exchange
fell 2.8 percent on Thursday to 38.85 reais ($19.08).
($1 = 2.0364 Brazilian reals)
