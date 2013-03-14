FRANKFURT, March 14 Ulrich Lehner's appointment as chairman of ThyssenKrupp will not impact his position at Deutsche Telekom's supervisory board, the telecom operator said on Thursday.

"Mr. Lehner has said that his appointment as chairman of ThyssenKrupp's supervisory board will have no implications for his tasks in Deutsche Telekom's supervisory board," a spokesman said.

Lehner is also chairman of Deutsche Telekom's supervisory board.

ThyssenKrupp said late on Wednesday it had named the former Henkel chief executive as the new chairman of its supervisory board, replacing Gerhard Cromme, who unexpectedly announced his resignation last week.

Thyssen said on Wednesday that Lehner would resign from some of his previously held mandates to concentrate on his new tasks. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)