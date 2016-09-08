FRANKFURT, Sept 8 German long-distance gas
shipper Thyssengas is interested in cooperating more with
Russia's Gazprom by tapping into a pipeline extension
the Russian company plans to build, the head of Thyssengas said
in a newspaper interview on Thursday.
Chief Executive Axel Botzenhardt said in the local daily Der
Westen that closer business relations with Gazprom could give a
boost to the industrial German state of North Rhine-Westphalia,
where Thyssengas is based.
"North Rhine-Westphalia could rise up to become a new
European gas hub," he said, linking this to importing more
Russian gas.
"This vision could be realised within 10 years," he said.
The state would need a direct link to German inland
pipelines due to transport more gas from the landing point for
Gazprom's planned Nord Stream 2 project in northeastern Germany,
he said.
"We are meeting them (Gazprom) halfway by getting our own
pipeline planning on the way," Botzenhardt was quoted as saying.
A Thyssengas media spokesman said the report was correct.
Thyssengas, which transports 10 billion cubic metres of gas
a year in its 4,200-km grid and participates in Germany's
virtual NCG gas trading hub, plans a 100-km link to the
Westphalia storage facility Epe from a huge Lower Saxony storage
site at Rehden, which already holds Gazprom gas.
Botzenhardt said his company could amass 300 million euros
($338 million) for that purpose, with partners.
Nord Stream 2 would run alongside the existing Nord Stream
1, doubling import capacity to 110 bcm from 2019.
Opponents say Nord Stream 2 could bind Europe indefinitely
to Gazprom at a time when gas sources are plentiful and more
choice would help cut prices for consumers.
The company is being sold by infrastructure firm Macquarie
, which bought it from its initial owner, utility RWE
, to Dutch fund DIF and French utility EDF
.
It has strong links to Norwegian and Dutch gas producers but
Dutch domestic resources will be running out by 2030.
($1 = 0.8881 euros)
