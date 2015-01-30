* CEO says Steel Europe cost cuts ahead of schedule
* VDM stainless steel unit needs further restructuring
* Cevian's Tischendorf to be elected to supervisory board
By Georgina Prodhan and Tom Käckenhoff
BOCHUM, Germany, Jan 30 ThyssenKrupp's
chief executive emphasised the importance of cost cuts over
disposals on Friday in a turnaround plan which breaks with its
steelmaking past to focus on capital goods.
Heinrich Hiesinger dampened expectations of swift disposals
of its steel assets, submarine-building unit or automotive parts
business, although he said his work did include "active
portfolio management".
He said ThyssenKrupp would eventually take part in
consolidation of the European steel industry but told
shareholders at the company's annual meeting: "We don't know
whether it will happen in three, five or seven years."
"We are ...convinced that the efficiency measures... will
continue to have a major effect. Our performance in the recently
completed first quarter 2014/15 reinforces this view," he said.
Hiesinger added that there were currently no negotiations to
sell either submarines nor the VDM stainless-steel unit -- some
of the varied businesses ThyssenKrupp has acquired both before
and after the 1999 merger of Krupp and Thyssen.
Germany's biggest steelmaker returned to net profit in 2014
after years in which losses in the steel business outweighed
profitable activities such as elevators. It aims to increase
sales and profits this year.
Now, some investors hope change will be accelerated by the
election of Jens Tischendorf, representative of activist
investor firm Cevian, to the supervisory board on Friday, as
well as by the diminishing influence of the Krupp Foundation.
Cevian is the second-biggest shareholder in ThyssenKrupp
with 15 percent of the company. The Krupp Foundation's stake was
reduced to 23 from 25 percent when it declined to take part in
an emergency capital increase last year.
Shares in the company traded 0.5 percent higher at 22.74
euros by 1355 GMT.
"NO TIME TO LOSE"
"The times when steel was an advanced industry are long
gone," said Ingo Speich, a fund manager at Union Investment, who
holds ThyssenKrupp shares.
"You have no time to lose in rebuilding ThyssenKrupp in the
direction of a high-tech company to make it fit for the future,"
said Speich, addressing Hiesinger directly.
Outside the AGM, steelworkers demonstrated against job
losses they fear if ThyssenKrupp gets rid of its steel business,
which employs about 26,000 people in Europe.
"We expect a clear commitment by the management to the
retention of the steel division in the company," said Dieter
Lieske, an official of the IG Metall trade union. "We fear it is
going in the opposite direction. We will resist that."
Steel still accounts for about a quarter of ThyssenKrupp's
sales but only a tenth of its operating profit. Sustained weak
demand within Europe and cheap imports have depressed margins
for years.
Hiesinger said Steel Europe was well on its way to exceeding
its 500 million-euro ($567 million) savings target.
He added that stainless-steel unit VDM, which ThyssenKrupp
acquired unwillingly as part of a larger deal, needed more
restructuring to increase its value. The Sueddeutsche Zeitung
had said it was in talks to sell VDM.
Wider consolidation in the European steel industry is seen
as unlikely, with few firms facing outright collapse but also
few with cash piles sufficient to start the process.
"Consolidation is the elephant in the room for European
carbon steel. Everyone knows it will be necessary but most
industry players remain unwilling to move first in this
direction," said Jefferies analyst Seth Rosenfeld.
($1 = 0.8823 euros)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan and
Keith Weir)