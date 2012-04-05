(Refiles to remove extraneous word from headline)
ALGIERS, April 5 Germany's ThyssenKrupp
has concluded a deal worth 400 million euros ($524.70
million) with Algeria to provide the North African country's
navy with two Meko A200 frigates, an Algerian newspaper
reported.
The Arabic-language El Khabar newspaper, citing informed
sources, said the Algerian defence ministry had sent the firm
confirmation of the purchase of the two frigates, for delivery
this year.
It said ThyssenKrupp's marine division will also equip the
two frigates with helicopters as part of the contract.
The deal was a result of year-long negotiations with the
Algerian defense ministry, which has been seeking to diversify
suppliers as part of plans to modernise its navy.
ThyssenKrupp declined to comment.
($1 = 0.7623 euros)
(Reporting By Hamid Ould Ahmed; Editing by Erica Billingham)