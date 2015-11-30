DUESSELDORF, Germany Nov 30 German industrial group Thyssenkrupp has submitted an offer to the Australian government for a contract to build stealth submarines potentially worth tens of billions of euros, the company said on Monday.

The contract to build up to 12 submarines, including decades of maintenance, could be worth $35 billion and has drawn interest from French shipping group DCNS as well as a Japanese consortium led by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Kawasaki Heavy Industries.

