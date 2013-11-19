FRANKFURT Nov 19 German steelmaker ThyssenKrupp will pay state railway Deutsche Bahn more than 150 million euros ($202.88 million) in damages for its role in a cartel, newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported, citing unnamed sources.

Germany's federal cartel office last year fined four companies - ThyssenKrupp, two units of Voestalpine and Germany's Vossloh - a combined 124.5 million euros for fixing the price of rail track and said it was investigating others.

Deutsche Bahn then filed a 550 million euro claim for damages against a number of track suppliers including ThyssenKrupp. Voestalpine, which blew the whistle on the cartel, was not among those sued.

ThyssenKrupp and Deutsche Bahn declined to comment.

Germany's biggest steelmaker will report fiscal fourth-quarter results on Thursday. ($1 = 0.7394 euros) (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; writing by Harro ten Wolde; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)