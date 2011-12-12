FRANKFURT Dec 12 ThyssenKrupp's sold its Blohm + Voss civilian shipbuilding units to British buyout firm Star Capital for an enterprise value of between 120 million euros and 150 million euros ($160-$200 million), a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

"Its enterprise value is between 120 and 150 million, depending on how you compute it," the source said, declining to provide details.

The German steelmaker said earlier on Monday it had sold Blohm + Voss Shipyards, Blohm + Voss Industries and Blohm + Voss Repair to Star Capital, with closing expected in the first quarter of next year. ($1 = 0.7482 euros) (Reporting By Marilyn Gerlach; Editing by Maria Sheahan)