FRANKFURT, Sept 26 Germany's biggest steelmaker ThyssenKrupp is in talks with British private equity fund Star Capital Partners about a possible sale of its shipbuilding unit Blohm + Voss, a German newspaper reported on Monday, citing sources close to the talks.

Financial Times Deutschland reported ThyssenKrupp had granted the fund access to key data and that a binding agreement was expected in November.

"That's the plan according to the road map," the paper cited a source as saying.

Earlier this month, ThyssenKrupp said German family-owned company Luerssen had made an offer for some Hamburg-based Blohm + Voss assets, but added it was not in talks over the offer, concerned that the offer would not meet requirements. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)