FRANKFURT, Sept 26 Germany's biggest steelmaker
ThyssenKrupp is in talks with British private equity
fund Star Capital Partners about a possible sale of its
shipbuilding unit Blohm + Voss, a German newspaper reported on
Monday, citing sources close to the talks.
Financial Times Deutschland reported ThyssenKrupp had
granted the fund access to key data and that a binding agreement
was expected in November.
"That's the plan according to the road map," the paper cited
a source as saying.
Earlier this month, ThyssenKrupp said German family-owned
company Luerssen had made an offer for some Hamburg-based Blohm
+ Voss assets, but added it was not in talks over the offer,
concerned that the offer would not meet requirements.
