FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF, Germany, Dec 9 The supervisory board of ThyssenKrupp's Marine Systems division has approved plans to sell the civilian shipbuilding business of Blohm + Voss to British private equity company Star Capital, two people familiar with the matter said.

"The Marine Systems supervisory board approved this today," one of the two people told Reuters on Friday.

The deal paves the way for Germany's biggest steelmaker to exit from civilian shipbuilding.

A ThyssenKrupp spokesman said talks to sell Blohm + Voss assets to a European financial investor were "close to a successful conclusion".

Star Capital declined to comment. The assets up for sale include three civilian shipbuilding units -- yacht-builder Blohm + Voss Shipyards, ship repair unit Blohm + Voss Repair and components maker Blohm + Voss Industries.

In July this year, ThyssenKrupp's plan to withdraw from civilian shipbuilding hit a snag when it had to scrap a deal for Abu Dhabi Mar (ADM) to buy Blohm + Voss.

It also had to cancel a separate deal with ADM on a joint venture to sell naval surface ships to the Middle East and North Africa, blaming changes in political landscape in those regions.

ThyssenKrupp in 2009 sold its Kiel-based container ships and yacht builder HDW Gaarden and struck other deals to sell its yards for fast passenger, ferry, cargo and container hips after new orders dried up in the recession.

Overcapacity in Europe has also been compounded by competition from shipbuilders in China and Korea.

Following the sale of civilian shipbuilding assets, ThyssenKrupp's Marine Systems will comprise naval shipbuilding at its yards in Kiel in Germany and Kockums in Sweden, as well as design, equipment and project management capabilities for military surface vessels at Blohm + Voss Naval in Hamburg. (Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach and Tom Kaeckenhoff; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Jodie Ginsberg)