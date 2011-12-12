* Deal to close first quarter 2012

* Enterprise value 120-150 mln eur - source

* ThyssenKrupp, Star Capital do not disclose price

* Company in move to exit civilian shipbuilding

* Star Capital says has not provided job guarantees (Adds enterprise value)

By Marilyn Gerlach

FRANKFURT, Dec 12 ThyssenKrupp sold its Blohm + Voss super-yacht and two other marine units to British buyout firm Star Capital, in a deal worth up to 150 million euros ($200.5 million), as the German steelmaker focuses instead on building military vessels.

The sale is part of the German steelmaker's 10-billion euro divestment plan begun this year to lower its debt, including a spin-off of its stainless steel division.

ThyssenKrupp decided to sell its so-called civilian shipyards for fast passenger, ferry, cargo and container ships as well as bespoke yachts, after new orders dried up in the recession and competition from shipbuilders in Asia exacerbated overcapacity.

The sale to Star Capital comes six months after the steelmaker scrapped agreements with Abu Dhabi Mar to buy the three Blohm + Voss units and to set up a joint venture to sell naval surface ships to the Middle East and North Africa.

Under the deal, ThyssenKrupp will sell yacht-builder Blohm + Voss Shipyards, ship repair unit Blohm + Voss Repair and components maker Blohm + Voss Industries.

Among Blohm + Voss's super-yachts, the biggest by far was Russian businessman Roman Abramovich's Eclipse, a 557-footer equipped with two heli-pads, a pool and a missile-detection system.

ThyssenKrupp expects the deal to be completed in the first quarter of 2012.

A source familiar with the matter told Reuters the Blohm + Voss assets have an enterprise value of between 120 million euros and 150 million euros. ThyssenKrupp and Star Capital declined to comment on price.

German newspaper Die Welt reported over the weekend, without citing sources, that Thyssen could reap 100 million euros from the sale, of which 30 million would be in cash.

After selling civilian shipbuilding assets, ThyssenKrupp's Marine Systems will comprise naval shipbuilding at its yards in Kiel in Germany, and Kockums in Sweden, as well as design, equipment and project management capabilities for military surface vessels at Blohm + Voss Naval in Hamburg.

ThyssenKrupp makes submarines and frigates, mostly for Germany and its NATO partners.

The 165-year-old naval shipyard in Kiel is the birthplace of the modern submarine and where Nazi Germany built the U-boats that terrorised Allied ships in World War Two.

YACHTS FOR WEALTHY ASIANS

Tony Mallin, CEO of Star Capital, told Reuters his company would invest a "significant" amount of capital in the three Blohm + Voss units, but provided no concrete amount.

He said there was a lot of interest from wealthy Asians for the bespoke yachts built by Blohm + Voss Shipyards.

Mallin said Blohm + Voss Industries is a market leader in making ship components, adding: "About 85 percent of its (BVI) operating EBITDA is from maintenance and services."

He also noted the oil tools business at Blohm + Voss Repair was getting tailwinds from the fact that many oil companies were now investing a lot in drilling rigs.

"Countries like Iraq and Libya are now retooling much of their oil industry," he said.

He said Blohm + Voss Repair, which is engaged in time-critical projects such as cruise liner extentions, refits for the offshore industry and mega-yacht refurbishments, has a full order book for the next 12 years.

Asked whether Star Capital had given job guarantees for the 1,500 workers at the two yards in Hamburg and Kiel, he said: "We've made no guarantees to anyone. We've secured jobs that would otherwise have disappeared."

"We've made it very clear we don't have a limitless access to capital," he said, noting ThyssenKrupp wanted to discontinue the mega-yacht building business and wind it down.

"We've put in sufficient capital to support growth for that business ... it's now up to management and workers to make that work for them in the future."

Trade union IG Metall said Star Capital should provide job security to the 1,500 employees and honour the wage agreement with staff.

Star Capital, an investment fund with 1 billion euros under management, was created in 2000 to buy and develop companies in sectors such as oil and gas, energy, telecoms, transportation and healthcare.

Its existing investments include Oxford Aviation Academy and Eversholt Rail Group.

($1 = 0.7482 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Marilyn Gerlach; Editing by Jane Merriman and David Hulmes)