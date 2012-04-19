DUESSELDORF, Germany, April 19 German steelmaker
ThyssenKrupp has denied media reports it was about to
name Gabriele Sons as its first female management board member.
"The speculation is totally without foundation,"
ThyssenKrupp said on Thursday after German daily Financial Times
Deutschland said Sons would take up a board position with
responsibility for personnel.
ThyssenKrupp said Sons was a candidate to head up the
personnel area of one of its divisions, but declined to say
which one.
(Reporting by Nikola Rotscheroth; Writing by Victoria Bryan;
Editing by Mark Potter)