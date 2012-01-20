* Ex-CEO Schulz tells newspaper he should have acted sooner

FRANKFURT, Jan 20 ThyssenKrupp's former Chief Executive Ekkehard Schulz said he should have acted sooner on cost overruns at the German steelmaker's plant in Brazil, ahead of a shareholders' meeting at which management is expected to face the investors wrath.

"Of course I made mistakes. I trusted the wrong people for too long. People who presented the situation to me sugar- coated," Schulz told Handelsblatt newspaper in an interview published on Friday, hours before current CEO Heinrich Hiesinger and Chairman Gerhard Cromme were due to appear at the AGM.

Thyssenkrupp is also due to give an indication on developments in its fiscal first quarter at the event.

ThyssenKrupp has struggled with delays and cost overruns at its Steel Americas business that led to a loss last year. Ex-CEO Schulz quit the supervisory board last month following reports about his failure to rein in American costs.

Schulz, who said he would attend Friday's AGM, told Handelsblatt that costs were exceeded by 1.7 billion euros ($2.2 billion), more than half the planned budget, due to faulty construction of the coking plant and the insolvency of the company that was to build the blast furnace.

"When other people presented the situation to me unvarnished, it was almost too late," he said.

"The damage would have been smaller if I had acted sooner. And believe me, I blame myself. But it's no use. The situation is as it is."

ThyssenKrupp said last month it may consider demanding compensation from Schulz and other managers for investments made in the steel plants in Brazil and the United States.

A German magazine reported on Thursday that ThyssenKrupp was considering the sale of the mills in Rio de Janeiro and the U.S. state of Alabama, worth a total of $12 billion, adding Vale could be a potential buyer.

"Although CEO Hiesinger's strategy has the clear focus to form ThyssenKrupp into a more technologically driven company, we see no rationale to divest the Steel Americas assets in the near-term," Equinet analyst Stefan Freudenreich said.

Analysts at JP Morgan said if ThyssenKrupp were to divest Steel Americas in the long run, steel mills such as Luxembourg-based Ternium or Brazil's CSN would be more likely buyers than a miner like Vale.

ThyssenKrupp shares were 0.3 percent lower at 20.88 euros by 0817 GMT, in line with Germany's blue-chip index. The stock has slipped by almost a third over the past year, but some see a rebound ahead as volumes and steel prices improve.

($1 = 0.7757 euros)