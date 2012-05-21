BRIEF-IDT to acquire Gigpeak for $3.08 per share
* Says boards of directors of both Gigpeak and IDT have unanimously approved terms of merger agreement
RIO DE JANEIRO May 21 Brazilian steelmakers Usiminas and Gerdau are not interested in buying ThyssenKrupp's stake in its CSA steel slab mill outside Rio de Janeiro, Usiminas and Gerdau executives told reporters on Monday.
Last week, German steelmaker ThyssenKrupp said it is seeking to sell its 73 percent stake in the 5.2 billion euro ($6.64 billion) Brazilian mill and another in the United States.
($1 = 1.773 euros) (Reporting by Sabrina Lorenzi in Rio de Janeiro; Writing by Jeb Blount; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
Feb 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
BERLIN, Feb 13 Germany will move forward this week with plans to set up a joint fleet of Lockheed Martin Corp C-130J transport planes with France and join a Netherlands-led fleet of Airbus A330 tanker planes, defence ministry sources said on Monday.