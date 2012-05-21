RIO DE JANEIRO May 21 Brazilian steelmakers Usiminas and Gerdau are not interested in buying ThyssenKrupp's stake in its CSA steel slab mill outside Rio de Janeiro, Usiminas and Gerdau executives told reporters on Monday.

Last week, German steelmaker ThyssenKrupp said it is seeking to sell its 73 percent stake in the 5.2 billion euro ($6.64 billion) Brazilian mill and another in the United States.

($1 = 1.773 euros) (Reporting by Sabrina Lorenzi in Rio de Janeiro; Writing by Jeb Blount; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)