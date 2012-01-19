FRANKFURT Jan 19 ThyssenKrupp AG Chief Executive Heinrich Hiesinger is considering selling the German steelmaker's plants in Brazil and the U.S. state of Alabama, German monthly Manager Magazin reported, citing company sources.

Brazilian mining company Vale SA, which already has a stake of around a quarter in the plant in the state of Rio Janeiro, could be a possible buyer, the magazine said in its online edition on Thursday.

ThyssenKrupp was not immediately available for comment.

The report comes a day ahead of ThyssenKrupp's annual general meeting, at which the company is expected to face questions from shareholders about the plants after reporting a fiscal 2010/11 net loss of 1.8 billion euros ($2.31 billion). ($1 = 0.7802 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Matthias Inverardi)