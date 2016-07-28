RIO DE JANEIRO, July 28 Regional prosecutors in
Brazil's Rio de Janeiro state filed a lawsuit on Thursday to
block the granting of an operating license to Thyssenkrupp AG's
CSA plant until a thorough environmental assessment is
conducted.
In a statement, Rio de Janeiro state's prosecutor-general
office said the mill, which is located in the city of Santa Cruz
and has been operating since 2010, has agreed to adapt equipment
and industrial processes in several times to address concerns
over potential environmental damages.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Guillermo
Parra-Bernal)