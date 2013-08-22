FRANKFURT Aug 22 German conglomerate
ThyssenKrupp is in talks with hedge funds to secure
backing for a planned capital increase, two people familiar with
the matter told Reuters on Thursday.
One of the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity
because the negotiations are confidential, said the talks were
at an advanced stage.
Earlier on Thursday, German monthly Manager Magazin cited
company sources as saying that several hedge funds were
interested in participating in a capital increase.
A spokesman for the company declined to comment and pointed
to comments from company managers saying that a capital increase
could not be ruled out.