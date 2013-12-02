BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
FRANKFURT Dec 2 Germany's ThyssenKrupp said it was issuing 51.5 million new shares in a capital increase to be carried out in an accelerated bookbuilding process on Monday.
The new shares will be offered to German and international institutional investors in the transaction, which is being carried out by Commerzbank and JP Morgan, the German steelmaker said late on Monday.
ThyssenKrupp had announced plans late on Friday to raise its capital by as much as 10 percent, which could generate almost 1 billion euros ($1.36 billion) at Friday's closing price.
($1 = 0.7377 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Edting by Victoria Bryan)
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.