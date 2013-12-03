FRANKFURT Dec 3 ThyssenKrupp AG said on Tuesday it has placed 51.5 million new shares with investors at 17.15 euros each in a capital increase, raising gross proceeds of 882.3 million euros ($1.2 billion).

That is near the lower end of the placement range of 17.05 euros to 17.635 euros detailed by sources late on Monday.

($1 = 0.7377 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Jonathan Gould)