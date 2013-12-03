BRIEF-Garanti Bankasi proposes net 0.25 lira/shr dividend for 2016
* Proposes to pay FY 2016 dividend of gross 0.29762 lira ($0.0802) net 0.25298 lira per share
FRANKFURT Dec 3 ThyssenKrupp AG said on Tuesday it has placed 51.5 million new shares with investors at 17.15 euros each in a capital increase, raising gross proceeds of 882.3 million euros ($1.2 billion).
That is near the lower end of the placement range of 17.05 euros to 17.635 euros detailed by sources late on Monday.
($1 = 0.7377 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Jonathan Gould)
MILAN, March 2 Troubled Italian lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena is looking to approve a draft restructuring plan at a board meeting on March 9, a source close to the matter said on Thursday.
