MOVES-Credit Agricole, Aon Hewitt, KPMG, LEBC Group, Macquarie Investment
The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday.
FRANKFURT Dec 3 The Krupp Foundation, ThyssenKrupp's biggest shareholder, did not participate in the German steelmaker's capital increase, three people familiar with the transaction said on Tuesday.
That means that the Foundation's stake in ThyssenKrupp has been diluted to less than 25 percent. Sweden-based activist fund Cevian, whose stake was at 6.1 percent, did buy new shares in the capital move, the sources told Reuters.
The Foundation and Cevian both declined to comment on the matter. (Reporting by Alexander Huebner, Arno Schuetze and Tom Kaeckenhoff; Writing by Maria Sheahan)
LONDON, March 2 Online gambling firm GVC Holdings has raised a €320m leveraged loan, it announced on Thursday, marking the listed-company’s first foray into the syndicated debt markets to get cheaper, longer term financing.
Longboard Capital Advisors, LLC reports 22.47 percent stake in Resonant Inc as of February 22, 2017- SEC filing