FRANKFURT, Sept 22 German railway company
Deutsche Bahn is in talks with companies involved in a
price-fixing cartel to agree damages, a senior executive for the
railway operator told Manager Magazin.
The magazine, in a pre-release of its Friday edition, cited
Deutsche Bahn board member Gerd Becht as saying DB was holding
"intensive talks with companies that participated in the cartel"
on payments for damages.
Manager Magazin said around 30 companies were involved in
the group, with ThyssenKrupp the main beneficiary.
A spokesman for ThyssenKrupp told Reuters that internal and
external investigations were continuing, but declined comment on
the amount of a potential cartel fine and compensation.
"We ourselves have informed our relevant customers about
possible violations of anti-competition laws at a very early
stage, and before the summer break," he said.
German authorities said in June they were investigating 10
steel and rail track companies, including ThyssenKrupp
subsidiary GfT Gleistechnik GmbH, for operating a cartel between
2001 and 2008.
"I'm confident we will reach an agreement on compensation
payment for damages with one of the companies this year," Becht
said.
He said a realistic amount for damages resulting from the
cartel would be "a three-digit million" euro level.
Austrian metals group Voestalpine said in July it
had blown the whistle on the scheme and that it expected to
escape fines in the investigation.
(Reporting By Marilyn Gerlach)