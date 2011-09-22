FRANKFURT, Sept 22 German railway company Deutsche Bahn is in talks with companies involved in a price-fixing cartel to agree damages, a senior executive for the railway operator told Manager Magazin.

The magazine, in a pre-release of its Friday edition, cited Deutsche Bahn board member Gerd Becht as saying DB was holding "intensive talks with companies that participated in the cartel" on payments for damages.

Manager Magazin said around 30 companies were involved in the group, with ThyssenKrupp the main beneficiary.

A spokesman for ThyssenKrupp told Reuters that internal and external investigations were continuing, but declined comment on the amount of a potential cartel fine and compensation.

"We ourselves have informed our relevant customers about possible violations of anti-competition laws at a very early stage, and before the summer break," he said.

German authorities said in June they were investigating 10 steel and rail track companies, including ThyssenKrupp subsidiary GfT Gleistechnik GmbH, for operating a cartel between 2001 and 2008.

"I'm confident we will reach an agreement on compensation payment for damages with one of the companies this year," Becht said.

He said a realistic amount for damages resulting from the cartel would be "a three-digit million" euro level.

Austrian metals group Voestalpine said in July it had blown the whistle on the scheme and that it expected to escape fines in the investigation. (Reporting By Marilyn Gerlach)