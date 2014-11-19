* CEO Hiesinger's contract extended to September 2020
* Contract had been due to run out in September 2015
* Move comes after Hiesinger's turnaround efforts
* ThyssenKrupp seen posting first profit in 4 years
FRANKFURT, Nov 19 ThyssenKrupp
extended the contract of Chief Executive Heinrich Hiesinger
until 2020 on Wednesday, giving him a mandate to continue his
strategy of focusing on higher-margin capital goods at the
expense of steel at the German industrial group.
Ex-Siemens executive Hiesinger has begun to turn
the company around since becoming CEO in 2011, taking steps
including selling the U.S. steel unit to cut ballooning debt
while spending heavily on emerging markets car parts plants.
"In the last three years the Executive Board has stabilised
the Group financially and at the same time invested in
ThyssenKrupp's future," supervisory board Chairman Ulrich Lehner
said in a statement.
ThyssenKrupp, Germany's biggest steelmaker, is expected to
report its first net profit in four years when it publishes
results on Thursday for the fiscal year to end-September,
according to a Reuters poll of analysts.
The result will be a testament to Hiesinger's efforts to
restructure the unwieldy group, whose annual revenues top 40
billion euros ($50 billion) and whose activities range from
steelmaking to logistics and elevators to plant maintenance.
Chairman Lehner said ThyssenKrupp was on the right track,
thanks to the "consistency, sense of moderation, and also the
steady hand" of Hiesinger and his management board.
The reappointment of 54-year-old Hiesinger, whose contract
had been due to run out in September 2015, is also a sign of
tacit support from European activist investor Cevian, which owns
15 percent of ThyssenKrupp and is about to put its German chief
on the supervisory board.
The Sweden-based firm has refrained from the type of action
it has engaged in at stricken German builder Bilfinger
, where it has replaced the chairman with its own
candidate, who is seeking an entire new management board.
ThyssenKrupp is expected to pay its first dividend since
2010/11 for the current fiscal year, as capital expenditure
slows and begins to bear fruit while steelmaking slowly recovers
from years of low demand and overcapacity in Europe.
ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steelmaker,
expects rising demand in its key markets next year, and European
steel body Eurofer expects a "moderate strengthening of demand"
next year.
