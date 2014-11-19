* CEO Hiesinger's contract extended to September 2020

FRANKFURT, Nov 19 ThyssenKrupp extended the contract of Chief Executive Heinrich Hiesinger until 2020 on Wednesday, giving him a mandate to continue his strategy of focusing on higher-margin capital goods at the expense of steel at the German industrial group.

Ex-Siemens executive Hiesinger has begun to turn the company around since becoming CEO in 2011, taking steps including selling the U.S. steel unit to cut ballooning debt while spending heavily on emerging markets car parts plants.

"In the last three years the Executive Board has stabilised the Group financially and at the same time invested in ThyssenKrupp's future," supervisory board Chairman Ulrich Lehner said in a statement.

ThyssenKrupp, Germany's biggest steelmaker, is expected to report its first net profit in four years when it publishes results on Thursday for the fiscal year to end-September, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

The result will be a testament to Hiesinger's efforts to restructure the unwieldy group, whose annual revenues top 40 billion euros ($50 billion) and whose activities range from steelmaking to logistics and elevators to plant maintenance.

Chairman Lehner said ThyssenKrupp was on the right track, thanks to the "consistency, sense of moderation, and also the steady hand" of Hiesinger and his management board.

The reappointment of 54-year-old Hiesinger, whose contract had been due to run out in September 2015, is also a sign of tacit support from European activist investor Cevian, which owns 15 percent of ThyssenKrupp and is about to put its German chief on the supervisory board.

The Sweden-based firm has refrained from the type of action it has engaged in at stricken German builder Bilfinger , where it has replaced the chairman with its own candidate, who is seeking an entire new management board.

ThyssenKrupp is expected to pay its first dividend since 2010/11 for the current fiscal year, as capital expenditure slows and begins to bear fruit while steelmaking slowly recovers from years of low demand and overcapacity in Europe.

ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steelmaker, expects rising demand in its key markets next year, and European steel body Eurofer expects a "moderate strengthening of demand" next year. (Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff; Writing by Georgina Prodhan and Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan and Mark Potter)