FRANKFURT Oct 17 Activist investor Cevian aims
to further raise its stake in ThyssenKrupp to 10
percent by the end of the year and claim a seat on the German
steelmaker's supervisory board, a German magazine reported.
Cevian could fill one of the three supervisory board seats
currently occupied by the Krupp Foundation, ThyssenKrupp's
biggest shareholder, Manager Magazin cited financial sources as
saying in an excerpt of an article to be published on Friday.
ThyssenKrupp and Sweden-based Cevian declined to comment on
the report.
Cevian raised its stake in ThyssenKrupp to 5.2 percent from
less than 3 percent last month in a move that was welcomed by
the steelmaker's chief executive, who is trying to refocus the
loss-making firm on more profitable businesses.
Cevian said at the time it may further increase its stake in
ThyssenKrupp and has bought more shares to raise its holding to
6.1 percent.
