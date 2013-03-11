* ThyssenKrupp seeks new chairman after Cromme resignation
* Shareholder group DSW calls for external candidate
* Hermes wants candidate not sent by Krupp Foundation
By Maria Sheahan and Matthias Inverardi
FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF, March 11 Shareholders at
ThyssenKrupp AG want a new chairman independent of the
Krupp Foundation, its major stakeholder, in order to keep
management at Germany's biggest steelmaker on a tighter leash
after a series of botched investments.
Chairman Gerhard Cromme unexpectedly quit on Friday after
coming under fire over cartel investigations and a failed
multibillion-euro project in the Americas.
Shareholders have been pushing for changes to the
steelmaker's supervisory board to separate decisions on
corporate strategy from succession issues at the foundation.
Cromme had been groomed to succeed the foundation's
99-year-old patriarch Berthold Beitz, limiting the board's
ability to question his judgment on strategy.
"It would help create trust if Cromme's successor was not
sent in by the foundation," said Hans-Christoph Hirt, of Hermes
Fund Managers, which holds shares in ThyssenKrupp.
The Krupp Foundation was founded in 1967 to shield
steelmaker Krupp - which later merged with Thyssen to create
ThyssenKrupp - from the personal interests of members of the
Krupp family as well as from hostile takeover attempts.
It holds 25.3 percent of voting rights in ThyssenKrupp, can
appoint three of the supervisory board's 20 members and has
remained a dominant force in the company's strategy thanks to
Cromme.
He was hand-picked by Beitz in 1986, overseeing mergers with
Hoesch and Thyssen as CEO and, as chairman of the supervisory
board, approved major strategic decisions.
These included the ill-advised Steel Americas project - two
steel mills in Brazil and Alabama - which cost much more than
expected to set up and has generated losses ever since. The
company is now trying to sell the mills.
A spokesman for shareholder rights group DSW said Cromme's
successor should come from outside the company to allow for real
renewal and that any internal candidate should not be tainted by
the missteps of the past.
LOST FAITH
Pressure had mounted on Cromme for months to take
responsibility for scandals during his tenure, including
allegations that a board member took journalists on lavish
junkets and a cartel probe for price-fixing.
ThyssenKrupp's finances have deteriorated due to the Steel
Americas disaster and a slump in Europe's steel market.
A massive writedown on the value of Steel Americas led to a
4.7 billion euro ($6.1 billion) annual loss last year, forcing
ThyssenKrupp to pay no dividend for the first time since the
1999 merger of Thyssen and Krupp. At the same time, net debt
climbed to 5.8 billion euros from 3.6 billion a year earlier.
But ThyssenKrupp has brushed off suggestions that it could
increase its capital to raise cash, as such a move would dilute
the Krupp Foundation's stake in ThyssenKrupp unless it could
come up with funds to participate.
The foundation announced on Friday that Cromme was also
leaving that organisation, opening a window of opportunity for
shareholders to sever the link between the foundation and the
supervisory board's top job.
"Apparently Beitz has lost faith in Cromme after all," DZ
Bank analyst Dirk Schlamp said. Only three months ago, Beitz
emphatically told a paper that "Cromme stays".
The successor to Cromme, who leaves at the end of March,
"may be willing and able to look at the company's strategy,
capital allocation and portfolio structure in a more open-minded
way," Commerzbank analyst Ingo-Martin Schachel said.
German media say candidates include deputy Chairman
Hans-Peter Keitel and Ulrich Lehner, former chief executive of
consumer goods group Henkel and also a Thyssen board
member.
Company sources said the board was unlikely to wait until
its next scheduled supervisory board meeting on May 15 to name a
successor but its spokesman declined to comment.
($1 = 0.7644 euros)
(Additional reporting by Jens Hack; Editing by Jon Boyle)