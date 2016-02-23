UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT Feb 23 German industrial group Thyssenkrupp is investing 100 million euros ($110 million) to build a new engine and steering components plant in Hungary, it said on Tuesday.
It said the move was necessary to help it fulfil large orders it had won from global carmakers in the past months. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.