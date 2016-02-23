* Has won orders worth 4.5 bln eur in past months

* New plant to be built 70 km east of Budapest

* Mass production to start in 2018 (Adds details on components orders, new plant, presence in Hungary)

FRANKFURT, Feb 23 German industrial group Thyssenkrupp is investing 100 million euros ($110 million) to build a new engine and steering components plant in Hungary, it said on Tuesday.

It said the move was necessary to help it fulfil large orders it had won from global carmakers in the past months.

Thyssenkrupp said in December it had won orders for steering systems from carmakers worth around 4.5 billion euros. Last week, it said its components division was expanding to a new administrative site in Germany.

The new plant will be built in Jaszfenyszaru, 70 kilometres (44 miles) east of Budapest, and will employ 500 people. It will be Thyssenkrupp's first factory in Europe to manufacture two different technologies in a single plant.

Construction is due to start this spring and mass production of electronic steering systems and cylinder head covers with integrated camshafts from 2018.

Thyssenkrupp already has a software development centre for steering technology in Budapest and an assembly plant for Audi in Gyor. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)