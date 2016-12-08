Starbucks Americas cafe sales disappoint
LOS ANGELES, Jan 26 Starbucks Corp reported a smaller-than-expected rise in quarterly sales at established restaurants in its U.S.-dominated Americas region amid a persistent restaurant slump.
FRANKFURT Dec 8 Technical trade secrets were stolen from ThyssenKrupp AG in a cyber attack earlier this year, the steelmaker said on Thursday.
"ThyssenKrupp has become the target of a massive cyber attack," the German company said in a statement.
In attacks discovered in April and traced back to February, hackers stole project data from ThyssenKrupp's plant engineering division and from other areas yet to be determined, the company said.
* Abaxis reports financial performance for the third quarter of fiscal 2017, declares quarterly cash dividend
Jan 26 PayPal Holdings Inc reported a 16.6 percent rise in quarterly revenue helped by the continued growth in customer and merchant accounts on its payments platform.