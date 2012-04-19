FRANKFURT, April 18 ThyssenKrupp is
putting the finishing touches to the sale of three businesses
less than three months after the German steel group sold its
stainless steel operation, people close to the matter said, as
it continues its drive to cut debt.
The businesses up for sale - its springs and stabilizer
business, its iron-casting unit Waupaca and the Tailored Blanks
unit - have total annual revenue of about 2.5 billion euros
($3.3 billion).
The steelmaking conglomerate, whose business stretches from
submarines to lifts, is in the throes of a radical restructuring
that will see it shed non-core assets with overall revenues of
10 billion euros to slash debt.
After the 2.7-billion-euro sale of stainless steel unit
Inoxum to Finland's Outokumpu in late January and its
sale of marine units to British buyout firm Star Capital,
ThyssenKrupp is likely to announce further asset moves possibly
as early as this month, one of the people said.
A spokesman for ThyssenKrupp declined to provide details of
ongoing divestment talks, saying only: "All processes are
proceeding well."
A person close to the transaction said ThyssenKrupp was set
to sell the springs and stabilizers business, which was carved
out of its unit Bilstein Group, to Italy's Sogefi for 100-200
million euros.
He added that a private equity group, which he did not name,
stood ready to scoop up the asset if talks with Sogefi failed at
the last minute.
Other private equity investors, such as U.S.-based KPS
Capital Partners, recently dropped out of the race for the
business, which has annual sales of 700 million euros, another
source close to the matter said.
Perella Weinberg is advising ThyssenKrupp on the deal, while
Societe Generale is advising Sogefi.
CHINESE PROBLEMS
Separately, ThyssenKrupp appears to have chosen a preferred
buyer for iron-casting unit Waupaca, which may fetch around $600
million, according to people familiar with the matter.
Some private equity groups that were initially interested,
like Apollo and Cerberus, have dropped out of the race, other
sources said.
Waupaca, a foundry business, has annual revenues of roughly
1.1 billion euros and has 3,000 workers at six plants in the
United States.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch is advising ThyssenKrupp on
the deal.
The sale of the third unit, Tailored Blanks, which has sales
of 700 million euros and 900 employees worldwide is proving the
most difficult, sources close to the transaction said.
There is a Chinese bidder for the market leader in
laser-welded blanks for the auto industry, but industry sources
cautioned that the deal may be scuppered by the recent political
crisis in China.
"The big state-owned conglomerates will keep a low profile
on M&A deals for a couple of months following the Bo Xilai
affair," an adviser specialising in Chinese-European
transactions said.
The ouster of ambitious leadership contender Bo Xilai could
sap China's will to tackle thorny problems by discouraging bold
ideas from either the left or the right, especially ahead of a
leadership succession.
The companies and banks declined to comment.
