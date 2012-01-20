FRANKFURT Jan 20 ThyssenKrupp reiterated it was set to post a significant decline in adjusted first-quarter operating profit, dragged down by business in the Americas and a slowing global economy that dented demand and weighed on steel prices.

Chief Executive Heinrich Hiesinger said Steel Americas, the unit running the new $12 billion plants in Brazil and the U.S. state of Alabama, was expected to incur significant charges in its fiscal first half to March due to ramp-up delays.

He said the Materials division, which bundles the steel activities in Europe and America as well as the trading businesses, had a difficult start to the first quarter.

"Steel Europe and Materials Services reported declining volumes and earnings year-on-year," he said at ThyssenKrupp's annual shareholders' meeting on Friday.

"Steel Americas continued to make losses," he added.

He said Technologies -- which makes submarines, industrial plants, elevators and automotive components - contributed positively to group earnings. (Reporting By Marilyn Gerlach)