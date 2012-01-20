FRANKFURT Jan 20 ThyssenKrupp
reiterated it was set to post a significant decline in adjusted
first-quarter operating profit, dragged down by business in the
Americas and a slowing global economy that dented demand and
weighed on steel prices.
Chief Executive Heinrich Hiesinger said Steel Americas, the
unit running the new $12 billion plants in Brazil and the U.S.
state of Alabama, was expected to incur significant charges in
its fiscal first half to March due to ramp-up delays.
He said the Materials division, which bundles the steel
activities in Europe and America as well as the trading
businesses, had a difficult start to the first quarter.
"Steel Europe and Materials Services reported declining
volumes and earnings year-on-year," he said at ThyssenKrupp's
annual shareholders' meeting on Friday.
"Steel Americas continued to make losses," he added.
He said Technologies -- which makes submarines, industrial
plants, elevators and automotive components - contributed
positively to group earnings.
(Reporting By Marilyn Gerlach)