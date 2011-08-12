* Q3 adj EBIT seen up 3 pct at 583 million euros
* Steelmaker seen confirming FY outlook
* Good demand from makers of cars and machinery
* Loss at Steel Americas seen narrowing in Q3
FRANKFURT, Aug 12 ThyssenKrupp (TKAG.DE),
Germany's biggest steelmaker, is expected to unveil continuing
growth in third-quarter underlying profit on brisk demand from
carmakers and lower ramp-up costs for a new flagship plant in
Brazil.
ThyssenKrupp -- which also makes submarines, elevators and
chemical plants -- will likely say that all divisions but Steel
Americas were profitable during the period as it basks in
Germany's continuing economic recovery.
Steel Americas would have narrowed its loss in the quarter
to June as the Brazilian carbon steel plant came to grips with
difficulties starting up production.
Analysts expected, on average, that earnings before
interest and taxes (EBIT), adjusted for one-offs and losses at
Steel Americas, rose 3 percent to 583 million euros ($821.2
million) from the year-earlier quarter. a Reuters poll found.
Analysts expect the steelmaker will confirm its full-year
target of about 2 billion euros in adjusted EBIT despite
concerns of a double-dip in the economy.
"(Its) guidance of around 2 billion euros EBIT is still
within reach, as we expect higher losses at Steel Americas to
be offset by solid performance at Steel Europe and non-steel
units," according to Bernd Laux of Cheuvreux.
Carmakers are ramping up output in Germany, thanks to a
voracious appetite for luxury cars in China and other emerging
markets, giving ThyssenKrupp's bread-and-butter carbon steel
business the pricing power to fully pass on higher raw material
costs.
Germany's economic recovery has been chugging along nicely
since the industrialised world emerged from recession and while
recent data showed that the growth surge is losing momentum,
its mechanical engineering sector stills enjoy booming export
orders.
Healthy demand from makers of cars, machine tools, wind
turbines and gas pipelines helped smaller rival Salzgitter
(SZGG.DE) raise its forecast for 2011 on Thursday, but steel
trader Kloeckner & Co (KCOGn.DE) warned that the market could
see a return to recession. [ID:nnLDE77A01L] [ID:nLDE779017]
Arcelor Mittal (ISPA.AS), the world No. 1 steelmaker, beat
expectations with quarterly core profit hitting a post-crisis
record. [ID:nLDE76QO3K]
According to Thomson Reuters' StarMine, which weights
analysts based on their track record, ThyssenKrupp trades 7
times its estimated 12-month forward earnings, a discount to
Outokumpu's multiple of 27 but on par with ArcelorMittal's
6.9.
(Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach; Editing by Gary Hill)