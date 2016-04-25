* Elevators CEO says goal is continuous improvement

* Sees advantages of being part of steel-to-submarines group

* Does not see China as interesting M&A market (Releads on elevators business as a whole, adds comments on spin-off, United States, increasing role of technology)

By Georgina Prodhan

HANOVER, Germany, April 25 Thyssenkrupp expects its elevators business to reach its operating profit target by 2020 at the latest, as long as markets hold up, and its margin target a bit later, the head of the business said on Monday.

Thyssenkrupp Elevator is one of the world's biggest makers of lifts, escalators and passenger boarding bridges and the most profitable part of the German steel-to-submarines group.

"The goal is continuous improvement," Thyssenkrupp elevators Chief Executive Andreas Schierenbeck told Reuters in an interview at the Hannover Messe industry trade fair.

Thyssenkrupp Elevator accounted for 87 pct of group operating profit (EBIT) in the quarter to end-December. The contrast with other parts of the industrial group, especially steel, have prompted some investors to call for it to be spun off as an independent unit.

Schierenbeck pointed to benefits of being part of the group, including its Multi technology that lets cable-free cars move vertically and horizontally in the same shaft. This is based in part on Transrapid technology developed for trains in another part of the company.

"There are a lot of advantages of being part of Thyssenkrupp," he said.

LEVERS

Schierenbeck said the halving of the unit's portfolio of about 100 elevator models and the sale of small operations were among the levers it could pull to reach its goals, along with improving service quality, fixing bad businesses and M&A.

The unit is tasked with raising its EBIT margin to 15 percent from 11 percent last year and its adjusted EBIT to 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) from 794 million euros.

"We should reach the target of more than a billion by 2020 or earlier, if the markets hold up. The 15 percent will take longer," Schierenbeck said.

He said, however, he did not expect any major consolidation of the sector, whose main players are Kone, United Technologies' Otis, Japan's Hitachi and Mitsubishi, Swiss Schindler and ThyssenKrupp.

In China, the world's biggest elevator market, growth in new installations is slowing as fewer new homes are built but this is more likely to put smaller companies out of business than drive bigger ones to buy them or each other, he said.

"If there's a good acquisition opportunity we will always have a look at it, but I don't think it's an interesting M&A market at the moment," he said.

To counter slowing growth in new installations in China, Thyssenkrupp and its competitors are keen to increase their service business, which is more profitable and where the Chinese market is fragmented.

Thyssenkrupp Elevator makes about half its sales from services but growth is slow, with a single new installation worth the same as 40 years of service on average. Conversion to service contracts is also lower in China than elsewhere.

"It takes a while, even in a growing market like China, for the service business to pick up," Schierenbeck said, adding that the U.S. market was "healthy".

In China, Thyssenkrupp's elevator orders fell about 5 percent in the December quarter, excluding a joint venture with Marohn, and the company expects a slide of up to 5 percent for the full year to end-September.

Kone also reported weaker than expected first-quarter new orders and operating profit last week, citing declining demand for new equipment in China.

($1 = 0.8875 euros) (Editing by Ruth Pitchford)