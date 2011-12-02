(Repeats to attach to alert)

BERLIN Dec 2 ThyssenKrupp, Germany's biggest steelmaker, said it had brought forward planned maintenance of a blast furnace as its customers ordered few flat steel products.

"In line with the general market trend, order volumes have declined from the very high level in spring 2011," the company said in a statement on Friday.

It said its customers were ordering only as much steel as they required and were drawing down their inventories to a low level, amid uncertainty over when the market would recover.

"The traditional recovery after the summer vacation period has so far failed to materialize," ThyssenKrupp said.

The shut-down of blast furnace 9 in Duisburg, Germany, for relining will take five months, during which time the remaining three blast furnaces at the facility will operate at full capacity.