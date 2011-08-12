* Reaffirms target of year adjusted EBIT around 2 bln euros

* Q3 adjusted EBIT mln eur 566 mln euros, vs 583 mln poll

* Q3 growth in sales and new orders match poll

* Steel Americas unit Q3 loss 190 mln euros

FRANKFURT, Aug 12 ThyssenKrupp , Germany's biggest steelmaker, posted third-quarter operating profit at the low end of expectations, with higher ramp-up costs for a new Brazilian plant eating into buoyant earnings at home.

Thyssenkrupp said on Friday earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT), or operating profit, rose 9 percent to 545 million euros ($768 million), with all businesses except its Steel Americas unit contributing.

When adjusted for one-offs and the loss at Steel Americas, group EBIT in the quarter to June was unchanged from the 2010 period at 566 million euros.

A Reuters poll had pencilled in EBIT at 574 million euros, up 14.8 percent, and adjusted EBIT at 583 million.

Steel Americas had managed to trim its loss every quarter since starting production of a new flagship plant in Brazil in July 2010. But its 190 million euro loss was higher than what most brokerages had anticipated.

ThyssenKrupp reiterated its forecast that the full-year EBIT loss at Steel Americas would be in the high three-digit million euros.

It also said that except for Steel Americas, all businesses were on an upward trend and confirmed its full-year target of around 2 billion euros for adjusted group EBIT.

Carmakers are ramping up output in Germany, thanks to a voracious appetite for luxury cars in China and other emerging markets, giving ThyssenKrupp's bread-and-butter carbon steel business pricing power to fully pass on higher raw material costs.

Shares in ThyssenKrupp have lost 0.4 percent this year, outperforming ArcelorMittal and Outokumpu , which are down 19 percent and 46 percent respectively. (Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach; Editing by Dan Lalor)