* Says asked external expert to re-examine claims
* Move comes after loss caused by cost-overruns in Brazil
* CEO says unable to give outlook for 2012
* CEO says expects real economy to slow down or stagnate
(Adds comments on possible claims against ex-CEO)
FRANKFURT/ESSEN, Germany, Dec 20 (Reuters) -
ThyssenKrupp may consider demanding
compensation from its former chief executive and other managers
for investments made in steel plants in Brazil and the United
States.
The firm shocked investors on Dec. 2 by announcing it had
swung to a 1.8 billion euro net loss for its financial year due
to cost over-runs at its Brazil plant.
ThyssenKrupp parted company with the head of its Americas
unit.
Former CEO Ekkehard Schulz, 70, said he would leave the
supervisory board in response to criticism about the investments
in Brazil and the United States.
On Tuesday ThyssenKrupp said it mandated an external expert
in 2010 to study whether its supervisory board was required to
file claims against the management board. It said at the time
the expert had concluded there was no legal obligation for the
company to pursue such claims.
"Due to the writedowns totalling 2.1 billion euros ($2.73
billion) for Steel Americas for the year to Sept 30, 2011, the
supervisory board has decided to ask the external law office to
update its finding," the company said.
The Americas unit's new $12 billion facilities, have been
dogged by cost overruns and start-up delays since they were
built in 2007.
In 2009, former steel board member Karl-Ulrich Koehler, also
a subject of the expert report, left ThyssenKrupp in the wake of
cost overruns in Brazil. He is now the chief executive of Tata
Steel's European operations.
Schulz, dubbed "Iron Eki" and an engineer who had been with
the company for around four decades, told a German daily this
month that he was not aware of having made any professional
mistakes in his investment decisions for the America's business
but he was taking "political responsibility" by resigning.
German magazine Manager Magazin said on Tuesday in an
excerpt of an article to be published on Friday that
ThyssenKrupp had mandated law firm Hengeler Mueller to determine
if Schulz could be made responsible for the huge cost overruns.
The law firm could not immediately comment.
CAUTIOUS CUSTOMERS
Separately, ThyssenKrupp Chief Executive Heinrich Hiesinger
said he was still unable to provide a profit outlook for 2012.
Hiesinger told reporters at a conference in the western
German city of Essen that he expects the real economy to slow
down or stagnate, with customers staying on the sidelines and
making no new orders for steel products before Christmas.
ThyssenKrupp - which also makes submarines, chemical plants
and automotive components -- said earlier this month its
customers were ordering only as much steel as they required and
were drawing down their inventories to a low level amid
uncertainty over when the market would recover.
Arcelor Mittal, the world's biggest steelmaker,
said in early November that a summer dip in demand was deepening
into a second-half slump and that customers were increasingly
cautious because of economic uncertainties.
($1 = 0.7682 euros)
(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi and Marilyn Gerlach; Editing
by Elaine Hardcastle)