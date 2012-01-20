* Shareholders call for resignations over Americas losses
* ThyssenKrupp says Steel Americas continues to make losses
* Sees marked decline in Q1 earnings
* Materials Division Q1 earnings, volumes seen down
* Technologies earnings seen positive in Q1
By Marilyn Gerlach
BOCHUM, Germany, Jan 20 ThyssenKrupp
warned shareholders it would take time to turn around
its loss-making Steel Americas arm, with improvements expected
only later this year, but signalled it was not planning a sale
or quick exit from the beleaguered unit.
Facing its investors publicly for the first time since
unexpectedly high cost overruns in the Americas unit pushed the
company to a loss last year, Germany's largest steelmaker also
said on Friday that weaker demand and prices would contribute to
a marked decline in group first quarter operating profit.
Chief Executive Heinrich Hiesinger said Steel Americas, the
unit running Thyssen's plants in Brazil and the U.S. state of
Alabama, would again be in the red in the first quarter and
would post "significantly negative earnings" for the year.
But, addressing angry and often frustrated shareholders, he
said the company expected improvements and was convinced the
Americas market offered "great prospects" and had a future.
"Despite the current difficulties we remain convinced ... we
will be able to differentiate ourselves successfully from the
competition there as in Europe," said Hiesinger, who took the
reins a year ago and is leading a radical streamlining effort.
"But the only way to leverage this potential is to
successfully complete the commercial ramp-up of our plants in
Brazil and the USA and optimize our costs there."
His comments, at a packed annual meeting in Germany's
industrial heartland, came a day after German magazine Manager
Magazin reported Thyssen was considering selling the Brazilian
and U.S. mills, worth some $12 billion.
Asked about the report, Hiesinger said the
priority now was to complete the technical ramp-up by the end of
2012, though "all business units always undergo strategic
reviews".
Analysts had cast doubt on the logic of a speedy sale, given
a relatively fragile economic environment and the fact the
assets have yet to deliver their full potential. Thyssen
ventured into the Americas in an effort to compete with industry
behemoths like ArcelorMittal.
Chairman Gerhard Cromme faced angry questions on why he had
not seen problems in Brazil earlier, with some shareholders
calling on him to resign, following the example of former chief
executive Ekkehard Schulz who stepped down last month.
Hans-Martin Buhlmann from the Association of Institutional
Private Investors told the board: "The supervisory board should
be responsive and, if it cannot do that, then we need another
set of board (members)."
Cromme, who defended the project and Schulz, said some
statements on the progress of the Americas had been "too
optimistic" but argued Thyssen had been right to pursue the
project, even after glitches began to emerge in 2009.
"It would have been more costly to abandon the project than
to continue it," Cromme told shareholders.
SUGAR COATING
Schulz, who had been tipped to replace Cromme until his
abrupt departure last month, said in an interview with daily
Handelsblatt on Friday that he should gave acted sooner, blaming
aides who "sugar-coated" the situation.
Schulz, who sat in the front row at Friday's AGM, said costs
were exceeded by 1.7 billion euros ($2.2 billion), more than
half the planned budget, due to faulty construction of the
coking plant by a Chinese contractor and the insolvency of the
company that was to build the blast furnace.
ThyssenKrupp said the first three months of its fiscal year
would be hit not only by Steel Americas but also by a slowing
global economy that dented demand and weighed on prices.
The year, however, would see some improvements, as charges
at Steel Americas decrease in the second half and costs ease.
Hiesinger said Thyssen's core Materials division, which
bundles the steel activities in Europe and America as well as
the trading arm, had a difficult start to the first quarter.
Technologies -- which makes submarines, industrial plants,
elevators and automotive components - contributed positively to
group earnings. The division is a key component of Thyssen's
strategy of growing outside steel to insulate itself against the
full impact of the economic cycle.
Thyssen is also streamlining the business with a 10 billion
euro divestment plan that will see the company shedding non-core
units including its stainless steel division, Inoxum.
Hiesinger, commenting on Inoxum, said all three options were
open -- IPO, spin-off or sale. A full or partial sale, possibly
of a broken up stainless unit, is seen as most likely.
ThyssenKrupp will detail first quarter earnings on Feb 14.
Shares in the steelmaker, which have tumbled since hitting
post-crisis highs last summer, were down 0.6 percent at 21.1
euros around 1430 GMT, slightly underperforming the market.
