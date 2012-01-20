* Shareholders call for resignations over Americas losses

* ThyssenKrupp says Steel Americas continues to make losses

* Sees marked decline in Q1 earnings

* Materials Division Q1 earnings, volumes seen down

* Technologies earnings seen positive in Q1 (Adds details, quotes)

By Marilyn Gerlach

BOCHUM, Germany, Jan 20 ThyssenKrupp warned shareholders it would take time to turn around its loss-making Steel Americas arm, with improvements expected only later this year, but signalled it was not planning a sale or quick exit from the beleaguered unit.

Facing its investors publicly for the first time since unexpectedly high cost overruns in the Americas unit pushed the company to a loss last year, Germany's largest steelmaker also said on Friday that weaker demand and prices would contribute to a marked decline in group first quarter operating profit.

Chief Executive Heinrich Hiesinger said Steel Americas, the unit running Thyssen's plants in Brazil and the U.S. state of Alabama, would again be in the red in the first quarter and would post "significantly negative earnings" for the year.

But, addressing angry and often frustrated shareholders, he said the company expected improvements and was convinced the Americas market offered "great prospects" and had a future.

"Despite the current difficulties we remain convinced ... we will be able to differentiate ourselves successfully from the competition there as in Europe," said Hiesinger, who took the reins a year ago and is leading a radical streamlining effort.

"But the only way to leverage this potential is to successfully complete the commercial ramp-up of our plants in Brazil and the USA and optimize our costs there."

His comments, at a packed annual meeting in Germany's industrial heartland, came a day after German magazine Manager Magazin reported Thyssen was considering selling the Brazilian and U.S. mills, worth some $12 billion.

Asked about the report, Hiesinger said the priority now was to complete the technical ramp-up by the end of 2012, though "all business units always undergo strategic reviews".

Analysts had cast doubt on the logic of a speedy sale, given a relatively fragile economic environment and the fact the assets have yet to deliver their full potential. Thyssen ventured into the Americas in an effort to compete with industry behemoths like ArcelorMittal.

Chairman Gerhard Cromme faced angry questions on why he had not seen problems in Brazil earlier, with some shareholders calling on him to resign, following the example of former chief executive Ekkehard Schulz who stepped down last month.

Hans-Martin Buhlmann from the Association of Institutional Private Investors told the board: "The supervisory board should be responsive and, if it cannot do that, then we need another set of board (members)."

Cromme, who defended the project and Schulz, said some statements on the progress of the Americas had been "too optimistic" but argued Thyssen had been right to pursue the project, even after glitches began to emerge in 2009.

"It would have been more costly to abandon the project than to continue it," Cromme told shareholders.

SUGAR COATING

Schulz, who had been tipped to replace Cromme until his abrupt departure last month, said in an interview with daily Handelsblatt on Friday that he should gave acted sooner, blaming aides who "sugar-coated" the situation.

Schulz, who sat in the front row at Friday's AGM, said costs were exceeded by 1.7 billion euros ($2.2 billion), more than half the planned budget, due to faulty construction of the coking plant by a Chinese contractor and the insolvency of the company that was to build the blast furnace.

ThyssenKrupp said the first three months of its fiscal year would be hit not only by Steel Americas but also by a slowing global economy that dented demand and weighed on prices.

The year, however, would see some improvements, as charges at Steel Americas decrease in the second half and costs ease.

Hiesinger said Thyssen's core Materials division, which bundles the steel activities in Europe and America as well as the trading arm, had a difficult start to the first quarter.

Technologies -- which makes submarines, industrial plants, elevators and automotive components - contributed positively to group earnings. The division is a key component of Thyssen's strategy of growing outside steel to insulate itself against the full impact of the economic cycle.

Thyssen is also streamlining the business with a 10 billion euro divestment plan that will see the company shedding non-core units including its stainless steel division, Inoxum.

Hiesinger, commenting on Inoxum, said all three options were open -- IPO, spin-off or sale. A full or partial sale, possibly of a broken up stainless unit, is seen as most likely.

ThyssenKrupp will detail first quarter earnings on Feb 14.

Shares in the steelmaker, which have tumbled since hitting post-crisis highs last summer, were down 0.6 percent at 21.1 euros around 1430 GMT, slightly underperforming the market. (Writing by Clara Ferreira-Marques; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters and Helen Massy-Beresford)