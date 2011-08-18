FRANKFURT Aug 18 Germany's biggest steelmaker
ThyssenKrupp held off bidding for a German railway
contract after it was subject to a price-fixing probe, a German
newspaper reported, citing industry sources.
German authorities said in late June they were investigating
10 steel and rail companies, including ThyssenKrupp subsidiary
GfT Gleistechnik GmBH, for operating a cartel between 2001 and
2008.
Thyssen normally buys rails for Deutsche Bahn
tenders from competitors such as Voestalpine and
ArcelorMittal , but supplies from these companies were
"no longer available", forcing Thyssen to stay out of the
bidding, the sources told financial daily Handelsblatt.
Handelsblatt calculated from cartel documents in its
possession that damage claims linked to the case could total up
to 1 billion euros ($1.4 billion), on top of any fines imposed
by regulators.
Austrian metals group Voestalpine said in July it had blown
the whistle on the scheme and said it expected to escape fines
in the investigation.
($1=.7099 Euro)