FRANKFURT Jan 31 ThyssenKrupp said it reached an agreement with its powerful labour representatives and Outokumpu over the sale of its Inoxum unit, valuing the stainless steel business at 2.7 billion euros.

"The transaction agreement values Inoxum at an enterprise value of approximately 2.7 billion euros," Germany's largest steelmaker said in a statement on Tuesday.

Separately, the IG Metall metalworkers trade union said that ThyssenKrupp would retain a 29.9 percent stake in the new stainless entity to be created with Outokumpu.

IG Metall said Inoxum's Krefeld plant will be shut down by Dec. 31, 2013 while the meltshop in Bochum will not be closed before the end of 2016.

It added the two companies had guaranteed not to close the remaining German production facilities until at least the end of 2015. (Reporting By Marilyn Gerlach)