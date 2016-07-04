ESSEN, Germany, July 4 German industrial group Thyssenkrupp signalled a further shakeup of its Industrial Solutions unit, which it is restructuring in the face of weak demand for plant engineering from companies hit by low oil and raw-material prices.

The steel-to-elevators group said it was examining the viability of the individual business setups of the unit, which encompasses activities from shipbuilding to mining technology to automotive engineering systems.

Jens Michael Wegmann, the unit's chief executive, told reporters at Thyssenkrupp's headquarters in Essen he could not yet detail what this would entail in terms of cost or job cuts.

The company is consulting with employee representatives and aims to complete the review by the autumn, it said on Monday.