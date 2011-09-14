FRANKFURT, Sept 14 German family owned company Luerssen has made a bid for all of ThyssenKrupp's (TKAG.DE) shipbuilding unit Blohm + Voss, German daily Hamburger Abendblatt reported on Wednesday, citing unspecified sources.

Officials at Luerssen, a maker of large Yachts and naval vessels, and at ThyssenKrupp were not immediately available for comment.

ThyssenKrupp, Germany's largest steelmaker, in July scrapped a deal for Abu Dhabi MAR to buy Blohm + Voss, leaving its plans to withdraw from civilian shipbuilding in disarray. [ID:LDE76006S]

It said at the time it was in talks with another prospective buyer for the civilian shipbuilding assets of Blohm + Voss. [ID:nWEB8083] (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Richard Chang)