Feb 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:
FRANKFURT, Sept 14 German family owned company Luerssen has made a bid for all of ThyssenKrupp's (TKAG.DE) shipbuilding unit Blohm + Voss, German daily Hamburger Abendblatt reported on Wednesday, citing unspecified sources.
Officials at Luerssen, a maker of large Yachts and naval vessels, and at ThyssenKrupp were not immediately available for comment.
ThyssenKrupp, Germany's largest steelmaker, in July scrapped a deal for Abu Dhabi MAR to buy Blohm + Voss, leaving its plans to withdraw from civilian shipbuilding in disarray. [ID:LDE76006S]
It said at the time it was in talks with another prospective buyer for the civilian shipbuilding assets of Blohm + Voss. [ID:nWEB8083] (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Richard Chang)
BRUSSELS, Feb 8 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* Komatsu America Corp and Joy Global Inc deal approved without conditions