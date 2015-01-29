DUESSELDORF/BRUSSELS Jan 29 Germany's ThyssenKrupp is in advanced talks to sell its stainless steel business VDM, Germany's Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper reported, adding Luxembourg-based steelmaker Aperam was the front-runner to buy it.

Citing people familiar with the matter, the paper said a number of financial investors were still in the race, but Advent International was no longer part of the bidding process.

A sale is not imminent and could still fall apart, Sueddeutsche said.

"There is currently no agreement to sell the VDM group," a spokesman for ThyssenKrupp said, adding the company was exploring all strategic options for the business.

He confirmed VDM would not be a part of ThyssenKrupp in the mid- to longer-term, but declined to say whether the company was in talks to sell it.

Aperam was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff and Robert-Jan Bartunek; Writing by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Mark Potter)