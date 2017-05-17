DUESSELDORF, Germany May 17 Tata Steel's latest pensions deal in Britain does not lessen Thyssenkrupp workers' opposition to a possible merger of the two companies' European steel operations, Thyssenkrupp's works council chief said.

"Now a joint venture really doesn't make any sense," Wilhelm Segerath told Reuters on Wednesday.

Tata on Tuesday agreed the main terms of a deal to cut benefits for its British pension scheme, which had been seen as a major stumbling block in the merger talks because Thyssenkrupp is opposed to taking on 15 billion pounds ($19.4 billion) in UK pension liabilities.

Under the deal, Tata will plough 550 million pounds into the British Steel Pension Scheme (BSPS). At the same time, Tata will give the BSPS a 33 percent equity stake in its UK business.

"That doesn't remove the risk posed by the pension liabilities," Thyssenkrupp's Segerath said.

